Delhi HC quashes cross-FIRs in neighbours' dog-walk dispute, orders to pay Rs 10,000 to dog shelter

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday quashed two cross-FIRs lodged by neighbours following a heated altercation during a routine dog walk, observing that the dispute was private in nature and continuation of proceedings would amount to "an abuse of the process of law." Justice Arun Monga, while dealing with petitions, noted that both FIRs stemmed from the same incident on February 19, 2024, relating to the handling of their pet dogs. What began as a disagreement escalated into a scuffle, leading to allegations of assault, intimidation, and misbehaviour from both sides.

"Both FIRs... represent a version and counter-version of the dispute. The disagreement escalated during a routine dog-walk... Truly, a case that redefines 'for the love of dogs!!'," the High Court remarked in a lighter vein. The parties informed the court that they had amicably settled the matter through a Memorandum of Understanding dated February 1, 2025, and expressed their desire not to pursue the case further. The Court interacted with both sides, who affirmed that their consent was voluntary and free from coercion.

Relying on the Supreme Court ruling in Gian Singh vs. State of Punjab (2012), Justice Monga held that since the dispute was essentially private and between neighbours, continuation of criminal proceedings would rekindle hostility rather than promote harmony. "Quashing the same would promote cordiality and bonhomie between the neighbours," the Court observed. Invoking its inherent powers under Section 528 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), the Court allowed the petitions and quashed both FIRs registered at K N Katju Marg Police Station -- under Sections 34, 323, 341, 354 the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and another FIR under Sections 34, 323, 341, 354(B) IPC.

As a gesture towards animal welfare, the High Court directed the petitioners from both sides to pay Rs 10,000 each to the "Unity for Stray Animal Foundation," a dog shelter in Khera Khurd, within one week. A compliance report has been sought. (ANI)

