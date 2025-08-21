Wave of Bomb Threats Haunts Delhi Schools

Earlier today, six schools across the Delhi region were on high alert following fresh bomb threats that prompted immediate action from both the Delhi Police and Fire Department. The institutions affected included Andhra Education Society Senior Secondary School in Prasad Nagar, and BGS International Public School, located in Dwarka Sector 5, among others.

The Delhi Police and Fire Department quickly arrived on the scene at each of the schools, with emergency personnel working diligently to manage the tense situation at sites like BGS International Public School. Poonam Gupta, principal of BGS, confirmed via a statement that the school received an ominous email containing threats of both a bomb and possible bloodshed.

In a distinct escalation, the group identifying itself as 'Terrorisers 111' allegedly sent emails to additional schools such as DAV Public School and Faith Academy, demanding USD 25,000 in cryptocurrency. With threats of explosive devices set to detonate within 48 hours, schools were urged to evacuate immediately to prevent further danger.

(With inputs from agencies.)