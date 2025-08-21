Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Given Z-Security by CRPF After Attack

In a significant security upgrade, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has been granted Z-category protection by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) following an attack during a public session named 'Jan Sunvai' on Wednesday. Sources confirmed that CRPF officers took over Gupta's security from Delhi Police on Thursday morning.

The decision to bolster Gupta's security came after she was allegedly attacked while attending to citizens during a 'Jan Sunvai' event, raising alarms about her safety amidst Delhi's politically charged climate. Previously, the Delhi police department managed her protection.

One of the premier security arrangements, Z-category security involves more than 20 personnel, close guards, and escort vehicles for individuals deemed at high risk. Gupta, who took office on February 20, and has been consistently engaging with the public through 'Jan Sunvai', received this upgrade swiftly post the incident.

Worries about political leader safety are amplified with this move, as recent violence episodes target representatives. The accused attacker, Rajesh Khimji is under a five-day police remand as investigations continue.

Charges of attempted murder were filed against Khimji under section 109(1) Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), warranting up to ten years of imprisonment. Deep dives by the Intelligence Bureau and Special Cell questioned Khimji, who traveled from Rajkot spurred by his love for dogs.

His mother, Bhanuben, pleaded for leniency, citing their poverty and her son's affection for animals as motives behind his actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)