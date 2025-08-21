Left Menu

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Given Z-Security by CRPF After Attack

Following an attack during a public meeting, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta now receives Z-category security from the CRPF. The incident has stirred concerns amid a tense political scene. The accused, motivated by personal reasons, is under police custody. These developments underscore rising threats to political leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2025 10:42 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 10:42 IST
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Given Z-Security by CRPF After Attack
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant security upgrade, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has been granted Z-category protection by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) following an attack during a public session named 'Jan Sunvai' on Wednesday. Sources confirmed that CRPF officers took over Gupta's security from Delhi Police on Thursday morning.

The decision to bolster Gupta's security came after she was allegedly attacked while attending to citizens during a 'Jan Sunvai' event, raising alarms about her safety amidst Delhi's politically charged climate. Previously, the Delhi police department managed her protection.

One of the premier security arrangements, Z-category security involves more than 20 personnel, close guards, and escort vehicles for individuals deemed at high risk. Gupta, who took office on February 20, and has been consistently engaging with the public through 'Jan Sunvai', received this upgrade swiftly post the incident.

Worries about political leader safety are amplified with this move, as recent violence episodes target representatives. The accused attacker, Rajesh Khimji is under a five-day police remand as investigations continue.

Charges of attempted murder were filed against Khimji under section 109(1) Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), warranting up to ten years of imprisonment. Deep dives by the Intelligence Bureau and Special Cell questioned Khimji, who traveled from Rajkot spurred by his love for dogs.

His mother, Bhanuben, pleaded for leniency, citing their poverty and her son's affection for animals as motives behind his actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Gains Momentum Ahead of Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium

Dollar Gains Momentum Ahead of Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium

 Global
2
North Korea's Diplomatic Cold Front

North Korea's Diplomatic Cold Front

 South Korea
3
Trump's Interest Rate Critique: Housing Market Under Pressure

Trump's Interest Rate Critique: Housing Market Under Pressure

 Global
4
U.S. Treasury Secretary Praises China Tariff Truce

U.S. Treasury Secretary Praises China Tariff Truce

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Blue Financing Urged to Protect Thailand’s Marine Life and Livelihoods

Uruguay’s Work-Study Initiative Delivers Higher Wages and Job Stability for Youth

Heat, Floods, and Poverty: How Climate Change is Reshaping Human Capital in ECA

Sierra Leone’s Education Boosted by PBF, but Equity and Capacity Gaps Remain

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025