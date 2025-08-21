Left Menu

Record Ragi Procurement by FCI in Odisha Marks Milestone Year for Millets

The Food Corporation of India (FCI) procured 2,642 metric tonnes of finger millet, or Ragi, for the first time in Odisha. This forms part of a larger effort to lift 40,000 MT for the public distribution system, aligning with the 2023 International Year of Millet initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 21-08-2025 11:01 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 11:01 IST
Record Ragi Procurement by FCI in Odisha Marks Milestone Year for Millets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Food Corporation of India (FCI) has achieved a significant milestone by procuring 2,642 metric tonnes of finger millet, known locally as Ragi, in Odisha for the first time. This procurement is part of a broader initiative to distribute the nutritious grain through the public distribution system.

State officials reported that FCI aims to lift a total of 40,000 metric tonnes of Ragi from the districts of Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, and Malkangiri, as part of efforts to support the region's tribal farmers. This initiative is in collaboration with the Department of Agriculture & Farmers' Empowerment and other local bodies.

Aligned with the Centre's declaration of 2023 as the International Year of Millet, Odisha's state government has launched several initiatives, under the 'Shree Anna Abhiyan', to boost millet production and consumption, emphasizing the grain's nutritional benefits.

TRENDING

1
Dollar Gains Momentum Ahead of Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium

Dollar Gains Momentum Ahead of Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium

 Global
2
North Korea's Diplomatic Cold Front

North Korea's Diplomatic Cold Front

 South Korea
3
Trump's Interest Rate Critique: Housing Market Under Pressure

Trump's Interest Rate Critique: Housing Market Under Pressure

 Global
4
U.S. Treasury Secretary Praises China Tariff Truce

U.S. Treasury Secretary Praises China Tariff Truce

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Blue Financing Urged to Protect Thailand’s Marine Life and Livelihoods

Uruguay’s Work-Study Initiative Delivers Higher Wages and Job Stability for Youth

Heat, Floods, and Poverty: How Climate Change is Reshaping Human Capital in ECA

Sierra Leone’s Education Boosted by PBF, but Equity and Capacity Gaps Remain

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025