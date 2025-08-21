Record Ragi Procurement by FCI in Odisha Marks Milestone Year for Millets

The Food Corporation of India (FCI) has achieved a significant milestone by procuring 2,642 metric tonnes of finger millet, known locally as Ragi, in Odisha for the first time. This procurement is part of a broader initiative to distribute the nutritious grain through the public distribution system.

State officials reported that FCI aims to lift a total of 40,000 metric tonnes of Ragi from the districts of Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, and Malkangiri, as part of efforts to support the region's tribal farmers. This initiative is in collaboration with the Department of Agriculture & Farmers' Empowerment and other local bodies.

Aligned with the Centre's declaration of 2023 as the International Year of Millet, Odisha's state government has launched several initiatives, under the 'Shree Anna Abhiyan', to boost millet production and consumption, emphasizing the grain's nutritional benefits.