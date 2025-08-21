Left Menu

Ukraine's Resilient Defense: Air Force Downs Drones and Missiles

In a recent overnight assault, Ukraine's air force successfully neutralized the majority of Russian attacks, downing 546 of 574 drones and 31 of 40 missiles. A few locations suffered direct hits and debris incidences were noted at three sites, as reported via Telegram.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 21-08-2025 11:47 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 11:47 IST
Ukraine's Resilient Defense: Air Force Downs Drones and Missiles
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a dramatic overnight defense, Ukraine's air force reported the interception of a wave of Russian offensives consisting of 574 drones and 40 missiles aimed at various targets across the nation.

According to a statement on Telegram, the air force claims to have successfully downed 546 drones and intercepted 31 missiles in response to the assault. This decisive defense highlights Ukraine's ongoing efforts to thwart aggression and protect its airspace.

Despite the successful interception of most threats, some areas experienced direct hits and debris descents, affecting operations at 11 key locations. Further incidents were confirmed where debris fell at three different sites.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Gains Momentum Ahead of Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium

Dollar Gains Momentum Ahead of Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium

 Global
2
North Korea's Diplomatic Cold Front

North Korea's Diplomatic Cold Front

 South Korea
3
Trump's Interest Rate Critique: Housing Market Under Pressure

Trump's Interest Rate Critique: Housing Market Under Pressure

 Global
4
U.S. Treasury Secretary Praises China Tariff Truce

U.S. Treasury Secretary Praises China Tariff Truce

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Blue Financing Urged to Protect Thailand’s Marine Life and Livelihoods

Uruguay’s Work-Study Initiative Delivers Higher Wages and Job Stability for Youth

Heat, Floods, and Poverty: How Climate Change is Reshaping Human Capital in ECA

Sierra Leone’s Education Boosted by PBF, but Equity and Capacity Gaps Remain

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025