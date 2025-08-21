Ukraine's Resilient Defense: Air Force Downs Drones and Missiles
In a recent overnight assault, Ukraine's air force successfully neutralized the majority of Russian attacks, downing 546 of 574 drones and 31 of 40 missiles. A few locations suffered direct hits and debris incidences were noted at three sites, as reported via Telegram.
In a dramatic overnight defense, Ukraine's air force reported the interception of a wave of Russian offensives consisting of 574 drones and 40 missiles aimed at various targets across the nation.
According to a statement on Telegram, the air force claims to have successfully downed 546 drones and intercepted 31 missiles in response to the assault. This decisive defense highlights Ukraine's ongoing efforts to thwart aggression and protect its airspace.
Despite the successful interception of most threats, some areas experienced direct hits and debris descents, affecting operations at 11 key locations. Further incidents were confirmed where debris fell at three different sites.
