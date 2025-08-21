Tragic Loss: Five Family Members Found Dead in Hyderabad
In a shocking incident, five family members were discovered dead at their home in Hyderabad's Makhtha area. The victims include a couple, their daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter. The police have launched an investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding their deaths, as recent electrocution incidents raise safety concerns.
Five members of a single family were tragically found deceased at their residence in the Makhtha locality of Mahaboobpet, Hyderabad, Telangana. The discovered victims include a man, his spouse, their daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter, police authorities revealed on Thursday.
Miyapur police confirmed the deaths and stated that they have opened a case and are currently probing the matter. 'We received a call indicating five family members were found dead at their residence. The victims were confirmed to be a man, his wife, their daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter,' police shared.
This follows multiple tragedies in Hyderabad, including the electrocution deaths of two during Ganesh idol transportation and five during a Krishna Janmashtami celebration. The state government promised financial support and medical aid to the affected families.
(With inputs from agencies.)
