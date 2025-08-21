Left Menu

Veteran CPI Leader Vazhoor Soman Passes Away During Assembly Session

Prominent CPI leader and Peerumade MLA, Vazhoor Soman, died at 72 following a cardiac arrest during an assembly session in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite immediate medical attention, he succumbed to his condition. Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan lauded his commitment to labor rights and mourned his loss.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 22:10 IST
Senior CPI leader and Peerumade MLA Vazhoor Soman. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Senior CPI leader and Peerumade MLA Vazhoor Soman passed away at the age of 72 after suffering a cardiac arrest on Thursday. The unfortunate incident occurred while he was attending a session of the Revenue Assembly at the Institute of Land and Disaster Management (ILDM) in PTP Nagar, Thiruvananthapuram, as confirmed by the Revenue Minister's office.

During the session, Soman reportedly collapsed. Immediate first aid was administered, and he was quickly transported to a private hospital in Sasthamangalam. Despite prompt medical attention, doctors were unable to save him. In response to the veteran leader's death, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed profound grief and praised Soman's noteworthy contributions.

In his condolence message, Chief Minister Vijayan commemorated Soman as a prominent legislator who had risen through the ranks of the trade union movement. He recognized Soman's exemplary interventions in addressing public issues both within the Assembly and outside, and highlighted his unwavering loyalty to labor rights. Born on September 14, 1952, in Vazhur, Kottayam district, Soman began his political journey in 1974 with the All India Students' Federation (AISF) and achieved significant political milestones throughout his career.

(With inputs from agencies.)

