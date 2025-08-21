Panama Courts Chiquita's Return: Strategic Negotiations

In an effort to revitalize local employment within the banana industry, Panama's President Jose Raul Mulino announced upcoming talks with a top executive from Chiquita. The discussions, scheduled for August 29 in Brazil, aim to negotiate the company's return to Panama.

This development emerges after Chiquita ceased its operations and dismissed all local day workers following a strike. The Panamanian government is keen to see the firm's reintegration, viewing it as a pivotal step toward boosting the local economy and stabilizing the workforce.

President Mulino emphasized the importance of this meeting as a critical juncture for Panama's agricultural sector, expressing optimism that these negotiations will lead to positive outcomes before his return trip.

