Panama Courts Chiquita's Return: Strategic Negotiations

Panama's President, Jose Raul Mulino, plans to meet with a Chiquita executive in Brazil to discuss the company’s potential return to Panama. This follows Chiquita’s dismissal of local workers due to a strike. The meeting is set for August 29, ahead of Mulino’s return to Panama.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 22:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an effort to revitalize local employment within the banana industry, Panama's President Jose Raul Mulino announced upcoming talks with a top executive from Chiquita. The discussions, scheduled for August 29 in Brazil, aim to negotiate the company's return to Panama.

This development emerges after Chiquita ceased its operations and dismissed all local day workers following a strike. The Panamanian government is keen to see the firm's reintegration, viewing it as a pivotal step toward boosting the local economy and stabilizing the workforce.

President Mulino emphasized the importance of this meeting as a critical juncture for Panama's agricultural sector, expressing optimism that these negotiations will lead to positive outcomes before his return trip.

