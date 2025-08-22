U.S. Expands Iran Sanctions Amid Tensions Over Nuclear Ambitions

The Trump administration escalated its pressure on Iran by imposing a fresh round of sanctions targeting global entities believed to be aiding Iranian oil exports, the U.S. Treasury Department announced Thursday.

Key figures include Greek national Antonios Margaritis and his network, accused of transporting Iranian oil. The sanctions list encompasses entities in Hong Kong, the Marshall Islands, and vessels from Panama and Sao Tome and Principe.

Additionally, the State Department sanctioned two China-based firms involved in Iranian oil imports, amplifying the strain between Washington and Tehran amid stalled nuclear discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)