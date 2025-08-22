Left Menu

U.S. Expands Iran Sanctions Amid Tensions Over Nuclear Ambitions

The Trump administration has issued new sanctions targeting 13 entities and eight vessels linked to Iran's oil exports in violation of existing sanctions. The measures affect individuals and companies across several countries, further escalating tensions amid halted nuclear talks between the U.S. and Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-08-2025 00:32 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 00:32 IST
U.S. Expands Iran Sanctions Amid Tensions Over Nuclear Ambitions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration escalated its pressure on Iran by imposing a fresh round of sanctions targeting global entities believed to be aiding Iranian oil exports, the U.S. Treasury Department announced Thursday.

Key figures include Greek national Antonios Margaritis and his network, accused of transporting Iranian oil. The sanctions list encompasses entities in Hong Kong, the Marshall Islands, and vessels from Panama and Sao Tome and Principe.

Additionally, the State Department sanctioned two China-based firms involved in Iranian oil imports, amplifying the strain between Washington and Tehran amid stalled nuclear discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Blue Financing Urged to Protect Thailand’s Marine Life and Livelihoods

Uruguay’s Work-Study Initiative Delivers Higher Wages and Job Stability for Youth

Heat, Floods, and Poverty: How Climate Change is Reshaping Human Capital in ECA

Sierra Leone’s Education Boosted by PBF, but Equity and Capacity Gaps Remain

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025