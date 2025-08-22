CPI (ML) Files Exclusive Claims During Bihar Electoral Roll Revision

The Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) has distinguished itself as the sole political organization to submit claims during Bihar's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll, according to a press release by the Election Commission.

The statement highlighted CPI (ML) Liberation's exclusive participation between August 1 and 3 PM on August 22. A total of 1,60,813 Booth Level Agents (BLAs) from multiple political parties are currently involved in gathering public claims and objections, although generic submissions lacking proper forms and declarations are not considered valid, the release clarified.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has processed over 84,305 claims and objections directly from voters, addressing both inclusion and exclusion requests. Specifically, the commission resolved 6,092 cases in the past week alone.

The exercise will advance with ECI's receipt of 2,63,257 form submissions from newly eligible voters aged 18 and above. According to protocol, resolutions for claims and objections can only occur after a seven-day notice period and exhaustive eligibility verification by the designated Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) or Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (AERO).

ECI guidelines mandate that no deletions from the draft list, revealed on August 1, 2025, can proceed without comprehensive investigations and a formal order by the ERO or AERO. Reasons for exclusions are transparently posted online across district websites and the Chief Electoral Officer's site, offering searchable functions using EPIC numbers. Discontented individuals are instructed to submit claims supported by original documents, such as an Aadhaar Card. Initiated on June 24, the SIR exercise in Bihar identified approximately 65 lakh ineligible electors, who consequently were excluded from the August 1 Draft Electoral Roll.

(With inputs from agencies.)