Controversy Strikes: Palakkad MLA Allegations Stir Political Turmoil

Palakkad Member of Parliament V K Sreekandan has addressed the swelling controversy surrounding Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, who is embroiled in allegations of obscene conduct involving writer Honey Bhaskaran and model Rini Ann George. Sreekandan emphasized that no decision has yet been reached on Mamkootathil's resignation from his MLA position.

Sreekandan clarified that upon the emergence of these allegations, the party leadership promptly requested Mamkootathil's resignation, which he agreed to voluntarily. "It is not a foregone conclusion that Rahul Mamkootathil will resign from the MLA post. The party leadership will decide. To begin with, the complaint is imprecise," he stated, ensuring that an internal inquiry is underway, following which appropriate actions will be determined.

Amidst protests and calls for accountability, BJP leader V Muraleedharan has demanded Mamkootathil's resignation, condemning the Congress party's alleged efforts to shield the MLA. Muraleedharan highlighted various molestation allegations against Mamkootathil, reported to the senior Congress leadership, prompting questions about the party's stance. Kerala BJP State General Secretary Anoop Antony Joseph echoed these criticisms, denouncing Mamkootathil for sending obscene messages and alleging molestation.

(With inputs from agencies.)