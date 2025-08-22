CM Rekha Gupta Vows Resilience Amidst Challenges: Pledges Revival for Yamunapar

In her first public appearance since the attack, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta assured citizens of her unwavering commitment to fighting for their rights. Speaking at an event hosted by the Association of Wholesale Readymade Garments Dealers in Shahadra's Gandhi Nagar Market, Gupta declared her resolve not to yield to fear or fatigue.

This statement follows an attack by Rajesh Khimji from Rajkot during a Jan Sunvai event. Khimji was detained by police and placed under a five-day custody. During her address in Gandhi Nagar Market, the Chief Minister emphasized plans to prioritize 'Yamunapar' in Delhi's developmental agenda.

Gupta celebrated the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, attributing it to Prime Minister Modi's efforts, and noted its positive impact on daily life. She assured that the Yamuna River would be cleaned and highlighted upcoming enhancements in infrastructure, including new water, sewer lines, parking facilities, and public toilets, especially in the 'Yamunapar' region.

(With inputs from agencies.)