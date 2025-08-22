Left Menu

CM Rekha Gupta Vows Resilience Amidst Challenges: Pledges Revival for Yamunapar

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta addressed the public after an attack, promising relentless efforts for Delhi's rights. She emphasized 'Yamunapar' in Delhi's development, celebrated recent infrastructure projects, and assured improvements in water, sewer services, and public amenities despite recent threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-08-2025 14:08 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 14:08 IST
CM Rekha Gupta Vows Resilience Amidst Challenges: Pledges Revival for Yamunapar
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In her first public appearance since the attack, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta assured citizens of her unwavering commitment to fighting for their rights. Speaking at an event hosted by the Association of Wholesale Readymade Garments Dealers in Shahadra's Gandhi Nagar Market, Gupta declared her resolve not to yield to fear or fatigue.

This statement follows an attack by Rajesh Khimji from Rajkot during a Jan Sunvai event. Khimji was detained by police and placed under a five-day custody. During her address in Gandhi Nagar Market, the Chief Minister emphasized plans to prioritize 'Yamunapar' in Delhi's developmental agenda.

Gupta celebrated the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, attributing it to Prime Minister Modi's efforts, and noted its positive impact on daily life. She assured that the Yamuna River would be cleaned and highlighted upcoming enhancements in infrastructure, including new water, sewer lines, parking facilities, and public toilets, especially in the 'Yamunapar' region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025