Fadnavis Seeks Ally Support for NDA VP Nominee, Radhakrishnan

In a strategic political move, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis sought the backing of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray and NCP-SC's Sharad Pawar for CP Radhakrishnan, the NDA's Vice Presidential candidate. Thackeray expressed an openness to discuss, while Pawar leaned towards endorsing the opposition's choice.

CM Fadnavis addressed the media, stating, "I have spoken to Uddhav Thackeray ji and Sharad Pawar ji, requesting them to support CP Radhakrishnan's candidature for the Vice President role." Thackeray indicated he would deliberate on the matter, whereas Pawar reaffirmed allegiance to the opposition-backed nominee. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded Radhakrishnan, projecting him as an exemplary Vice President.

Amid robust support, Radhakrishnan officially filed his Vice Presidential nomination papers. Accompanied by prominent NDA affiliations, including PM Modi, the step signifies considerable backing from the ruling coalition. Radhakrishnan, with prior gubernatorial experience in Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Telangana, and Puducherry, has been a steadfast presence in BJP ranks.

Born in Tamil Nadu, Radhakrishnan's political journey began with the RSS followed by a significant role in the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the BJP's forerunner, since 1974. Politically matured through successive Lok Sabha victories, he now stands as a pivotal choice for Vice President, amidst a competitive electoral atmosphere.

The Vice Presidential elections, set for September 9 with same-day results, follow nominations closure on August 21 and withdrawal deadline on August 25. The vacancy emerged as Jagdeep Dhankhar, citing health concerns, vacated the post in July, catalyzing this electoral race.