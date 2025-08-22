Left Menu

PM Modi Inaugurates Aunta-Simaria Bridge, Launches Amrit Bharat Express

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Aunta-Simaria Bridge in Bihar, significantly reducing travel distance for North and South Bihar districts. During his visit, he criticized past governance and launched the Amrit Bharat Express, a train with modern facilities aiming to transform Indian Railways.

22-08-2025
PM Modi, along with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, inaugurates the Aunta - Simaria bridge project built on River Ganga. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accompanied by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, unveiled the Aunta-Simaria Bridge on National Highway 31, spanning the River Ganga in Begusarai. The ceremony was graced by Bihar Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Union Minister Giriraj Singh, and Deputy Chief Ministers Vijay Sinha and Samrat Choudhary.

The newly constructed 8.15-km project includes a 1.86-km six-lane bridge, costing over Rs 1,870 crore. This infrastructure is anticipated to cut down more than 100 km of travel for heavy vehicles traversing between North and South Bihar, easing traffic congestion in the process. Modi also participated in a roadshow during his Begusarai tour.

Begusarai District Magistrate Tushar Singla hailed the day as historic, noting the bridge connects Mokama in Patna to Begusarai. Earlier, Modi inaugurated multiple development projects in Bihar's Gaya district. At a Gaya rally, he condemned the 'lantern' era of RJD governance, citing developmental neglect.

(With inputs from agencies.)

