Amit Shah Highlights NDA's Commitment to Tamil Nadu and New Legislative Moves

In a significant political announcement, Union Home Minister Amit Shah revealed that Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan will be the NDA's Vice Presidential candidate. Addressing a gathering in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu, Shah noted that Radhakrishnan's nomination underscores Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dedication to honoring Tamil culture and leadership.

Highlighting Radhakrishnan's deep ties to Tamil Nadu, Shah recalled past instances where NDA gave important roles to leaders from the state, exemplified by APJ Abdul Kalam's presidency. Shah expressed his gratitude to PM Modi and BJP President JP Nadda for supporting this decision, which fortifies the party's connection with the state.

Amidst his address, Shah took a firm stance on the 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill, 2025, which mandates that any Chief Minister or Prime Minister jailed must resign. Criticizing opposition protests, he defended the bill's purpose, citing cases involving DMK officials. Shah also reiterated national security commitments, referencing a decisive action against Pakistani terrorism.

