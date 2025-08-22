Left Menu

Amit Shah Highlights NDA's Commitment to Tamil Nadu and New Legislative Moves

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan's nomination as NDA's Vice Presidential candidate. Highlighting Modi's efforts to honor Tamil culture, Shah praised Radhakrishnan's Tamil Nadu roots. He also defended the 130th Amendment Bill, emphasizing its necessity against ruling party criticisms, while reiterating India's firm stance on national security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-08-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 19:00 IST
Amit Shah Highlights NDA's Commitment to Tamil Nadu and New Legislative Moves
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political announcement, Union Home Minister Amit Shah revealed that Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan will be the NDA's Vice Presidential candidate. Addressing a gathering in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu, Shah noted that Radhakrishnan's nomination underscores Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dedication to honoring Tamil culture and leadership.

Highlighting Radhakrishnan's deep ties to Tamil Nadu, Shah recalled past instances where NDA gave important roles to leaders from the state, exemplified by APJ Abdul Kalam's presidency. Shah expressed his gratitude to PM Modi and BJP President JP Nadda for supporting this decision, which fortifies the party's connection with the state.

Amidst his address, Shah took a firm stance on the 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill, 2025, which mandates that any Chief Minister or Prime Minister jailed must resign. Criticizing opposition protests, he defended the bill's purpose, citing cases involving DMK officials. Shah also reiterated national security commitments, referencing a decisive action against Pakistani terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Maxwell Denies Trump's Involvement in Epstein's Scandals: DOJ Releases Transcripts

Maxwell Denies Trump's Involvement in Epstein's Scandals: DOJ Releases Trans...

 United States
2
Djokovic Gambles on US Open Success After Skipping Key Preparations

Djokovic Gambles on US Open Success After Skipping Key Preparations

 Global
3
Fed's Dilemma: Inflation Concerns vs Job Market Risks

Fed's Dilemma: Inflation Concerns vs Job Market Risks

 Global
4
Strengthening Ties: U.S. and South Korea Forge Ahead

Strengthening Ties: U.S. and South Korea Forge Ahead

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025