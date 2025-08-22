Left Menu

Karnataka's Pioneering Socio-Educational Survey: A New Digital Approach

The Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission is undertaking a comprehensive socio-educational survey, involving house listing and geo-tagging using app technology. Taking place during the Dasara school holidays, the survey aims for an inclusive count of all households, utilizing electricity meter readers for accurate data collection and mapping.

Bengaluru | Updated: 22-08-2025
The Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission (KSBCC) has initiated the groundwork for a socio-educational survey expected to be concluded in 90 days. This detailed operation, beginning with house listing and mapping, aims to ensure comprehensive data collection by methodically numbering and mapping households across the state.

KSBCC Chairman Madhusudan R Naik emphasized the integration of technology in the survey process, remarking that each household will be identified using RR Meter numbers. This innovation ensures no household is excluded from the survey, set to occur during the Dasara school holidays from September 22 to October 7.

An app developed by the departments of E-Governance and Energy will assist in the survey, involving meter readers in geo-tagging residences. The collected data will be validated with existing records, and each household will receive a unique identifier, facilitating accurate survey execution.

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

