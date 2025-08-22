Left Menu

Stalin Urges Unity Amid Minority Challenges, Champions Education and Youth Development

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin highlights challenges faced by minorities, emphasizing that disruptive forces won't last. Speaking at a centenary celebration, he advocates for education and modern parenting. Stalin also announces job appointments in the health sector, promoting integration and progress in Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, raising an urgent call for unity, emphasized the unprecedented challenges minorities face in India today. At the Good Shepherd Convent centenary celebrations, he assured that divisive forces disrupting religious harmony will eventually dissipate.

Reflecting on the historical struggles of minorities, Stalin emphasized the importance of harmony and education. Addressing students, he discouraged the search for role models on Instagram, advising them instead to value education and participate in sports and extracurricular activities.

Earlier, CM Stalin issued appointment letters for 644 medical personnel, a significant step in enhancing Tamil Nadu's healthcare sector. The appointments span various roles across the state's health departments, underscoring a commitment to professional development and public health improvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

