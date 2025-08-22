Left Menu

PM Modi Criticizes Opposition, Celebrates Kolkata Metro Expansion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused TMC and Congress of 'appeasement politics' while encouraging infiltrators for power. He urged support for BJP in upcoming elections. PM Modi inaugurated metro projects in Kolkata, enhancing India's role in urban development and green mobility, boasting the third-largest metro system worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-08-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 22:31 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kolkata. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Addressing a public gathering in Kolkata, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Congress, accusing them of engaging in 'appeasement politics' and promoting infiltration for political gains. PM Modi urged voters in West Bengal to back the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the forthcoming assembly elections to oust infiltrators.

PM Modi reiterated his commitment to blocking infiltrations that could cost local jobs and compromise women's safety. He condemned opposition efforts to derail the 130th Constitution Amendment Bill, aimed at removing government leaders charged with significant offenses. "This is a disservice to the Constitution and democracy," he declared, criticizing TMC leaders for their conduct in Parliament.

While inaugurating new metro railway projects in Kolkata, PM Modi lauded India's urban development and green mobility strides. Highlighting India's position as the third-largest metro network globally, he emphasized the country's progression toward economic prominence. Modi extended congratulations to Kolkata residents, acknowledging the city's advancements in public transportation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

