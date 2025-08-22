Left Menu

Factional Flare-Up: HPCC's Campaign Marred by Internal Rivalry

The Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee's rally in Shimla, meant to showcase unity, descended into factional chaos as supporters of CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh clashed. Amid calls for calm, leaders voiced concerns over organisational delays and urged focus on BJP's alleged electoral malpractices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-08-2025 22:33 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 22:33 IST
PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Factional tensions within the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee erupted during a campaign launch in Shimla, as Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh's supporters engaged in a vocal show of strength. The event, marking the start of the 'vote chor, kursi chhor' campaign, was meant to galvanize support at the Rajiv Bhawan party headquarters, with notable attendees such as AICC in-charge Rajni Patil and HPCC chief Pratibha Singh present.

The intended demonstration of party unity devolved into a scene of chaos when rival groups raised slogans for nearly ten minutes despite senior leaders' pleas for calm. AICC co-incharge Chetan Chauhan attempted to chant in support of Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, but the disruption persisted. This prompted HPCC president Pratibha Singh to interrupt her speech, urging that such enthusiasm should arise in future endeavors as the Congress plans to tackle vote fraud allegations against the BJP.

Amid the rally's turbulence, discussions shifted to internal organizational challenges, with multiple MLAs expressing frustration over the stagnant reconstitution of the party's state unit. Meanwhile, Singh emphasized the need not to overlook former CM Virbhadra Singh's legacy, advocating for seasoned leadership at HPCC's helm. The event also suffered from logistical misunderstandings as press members walked out in protest over being sidelined, and traffic congestion plagued Shimla's roads due to improper parking by VVIP and police vehicles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

