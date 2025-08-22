Factional Flare-Up: HPCC's Campaign Marred by Internal Rivalry

Factional tensions within the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee erupted during a campaign launch in Shimla, as Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh's supporters engaged in a vocal show of strength. The event, marking the start of the 'vote chor, kursi chhor' campaign, was meant to galvanize support at the Rajiv Bhawan party headquarters, with notable attendees such as AICC in-charge Rajni Patil and HPCC chief Pratibha Singh present.

The intended demonstration of party unity devolved into a scene of chaos when rival groups raised slogans for nearly ten minutes despite senior leaders' pleas for calm. AICC co-incharge Chetan Chauhan attempted to chant in support of Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, but the disruption persisted. This prompted HPCC president Pratibha Singh to interrupt her speech, urging that such enthusiasm should arise in future endeavors as the Congress plans to tackle vote fraud allegations against the BJP.

Amid the rally's turbulence, discussions shifted to internal organizational challenges, with multiple MLAs expressing frustration over the stagnant reconstitution of the party's state unit. Meanwhile, Singh emphasized the need not to overlook former CM Virbhadra Singh's legacy, advocating for seasoned leadership at HPCC's helm. The event also suffered from logistical misunderstandings as press members walked out in protest over being sidelined, and traffic congestion plagued Shimla's roads due to improper parking by VVIP and police vehicles.

(With inputs from agencies.)