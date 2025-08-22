BSF and Partners Dismantle Rs 75 Crore Drug Syndicate

In a major joint operation, the Border Security Force (BSF), together with the Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) Aizawl unit and Mizoram's Excise and Narcotics Department, dismantled an international drug racket, seizing narcotics valued at over Rs 75 crore and apprehending eight suspects.

The operation was executed on August 21 following detailed intelligence and strategic planning, leading to the interception of four suspect vehicles on the Aizawl-Champhai National Highway (NH-6). This successful mission took place between Keifang and Seling villages, located about 60 kilometers from Aizawl.

The search revealed three plastic bags with fifty packages containing approximately 10,000 tablets suspected to be Methamphetamine (Yaba), summing to around 50 kilograms, as well as three soap cases with 36 grams of Heroin. The combined haul underscores a significant disruption of narcotic trade on the vulnerable Mizoram-Myanmar route, showcasing the cooperative effort among BSF, NCB, and Mizoram's law enforcement agencies to combat drug trafficking.

(With inputs from agencies.)