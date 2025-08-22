Left Menu

BSF and Partners Dismantle Rs 75 Crore Drug Syndicate

In a significant bust, the BSF, alongside NCB and Mizoram Excise Department, intercepted a high-value narcotics racket, seizing drugs worth over Rs 75 crore and arresting eight individuals. This operation, which disrupted a drug network along the Mizoram-Myanmar corridor, underscores the collaboration among Indian enforcement agencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-08-2025 22:46 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 22:46 IST
BSF and Partners Dismantle Rs 75 Crore Drug Syndicate
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a major joint operation, the Border Security Force (BSF), together with the Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) Aizawl unit and Mizoram's Excise and Narcotics Department, dismantled an international drug racket, seizing narcotics valued at over Rs 75 crore and apprehending eight suspects.

The operation was executed on August 21 following detailed intelligence and strategic planning, leading to the interception of four suspect vehicles on the Aizawl-Champhai National Highway (NH-6). This successful mission took place between Keifang and Seling villages, located about 60 kilometers from Aizawl.

The search revealed three plastic bags with fifty packages containing approximately 10,000 tablets suspected to be Methamphetamine (Yaba), summing to around 50 kilograms, as well as three soap cases with 36 grams of Heroin. The combined haul underscores a significant disruption of narcotic trade on the vulnerable Mizoram-Myanmar route, showcasing the cooperative effort among BSF, NCB, and Mizoram's law enforcement agencies to combat drug trafficking.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ghislaine Maxwell's Interview Sheds New Light Amid Epstein Scandal

Ghislaine Maxwell's Interview Sheds New Light Amid Epstein Scandal

 Global
2
Formula E Revving Up for Major Expansion in China

Formula E Revving Up for Major Expansion in China

 Global
3
Trump Targets Furniture Imports with Major Tariff Initiative

Trump Targets Furniture Imports with Major Tariff Initiative

 Global
4
Trump Administration Halts Offshore Wind Project Amid Security Concerns

Trump Administration Halts Offshore Wind Project Amid Security Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025