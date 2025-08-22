Gujarat CM Sanctions Nearly Rs 490 Crore for New Gram Panchayat Structures

Gujarat's Chief Minister, Bhupendra Patel, has authorized a substantial Rs 489.95 crore for the construction of 2,055 new Gram Panchayat buildings. The move, under the Gram Panchayat Ghar cum Talati-Mantri Awas Yojana, aims to achieve full saturation in panchayat infrastructure across the state, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's office.

The Panchayat Department of the state government allocates funds each year from its budget for the construction of new panchayat buildings in Gram Panchayats that either possess dilapidated structures or lack facilities altogether. Furthermore, funds are provided for residences for Talati-cum-Mantri officials, with allocation depending on village population size: Rs 40 lakh for populations over 10,000, Rs 34.83 lakh for those between 5,000 and 10,000, and Rs 25 lakh for populations below 5,000.

This decision marks the first time the Chief Minister has approved such a significant amount simultaneously for Panchayat buildings, allowing most of the planned constructions to begin within the current year. In addition to this initiative, efforts are underway to ensure 100% saturation in panchayat infrastructure through other schemes as well, the release added.

