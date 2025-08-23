Left Menu

Trump Administration Halts Orsted's Offshore Wind Project Near Completion

The Trump administration has ordered a stop to Orsted's offshore wind project in Rhode Island, jeopardizing jobs and investment. At 80% completion, the $1.5 billion project aimed to provide power to 350,000 homes. Orsted is exploring legal options and financial implications of this order, citing impact on the U.S. renewable sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-08-2025 05:58 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 05:58 IST
Trump Administration Halts Orsted's Offshore Wind Project Near Completion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a critical move against renewable energy development, the Trump administration has issued an order to halt construction on Orsted's offshore wind project in Rhode Island, an initiative which is already 80% complete. The directive, made public through a Bureau of Ocean Energy Management letter, marks the second interruption of major offshore wind projects by the administration this year.

Orsted is evaluating potential avenues to contend with the order, including legal action, as it reviews the financial consequences. President Trump's earlier suspension of new offshore wind leasing illustrates his firm position against wind energy, deemed as unreliable and costly. The $1.5 billion Revolution Wind project was expected to bring power to 350,000 homes once completed next year, yet now faces an uncertain future.

The halt has drawn criticism from the National Ocean Energy Industries Association, which emphasizes the project's role in advancing manufacturing, shipbuilding, and AI-supporting power production. The bureau's action, reportedly tied to national security concerns, adds to Orsted's challenges, following previous cancellations of New Jersey projects and financial strains on its Sunrise Wind project.

(With inputs from agencies.)

