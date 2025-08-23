Sankari Devta Fair: A Tradition Sustained in Jammu's Heartland

The three-day Sankari Devta Fair concluded Friday at the Sankari Devta Temple in Meer village, Panchari block, Udhampur district. Over 50,000 participants, both locals and visitors, attended the event.

Udhampur Deputy Commissioner Saloni Rai emphasized the fair's historical and communal significance. 'This ancient fair garners immense respect. With 50,000 attendees, alongside many stalls, it provides an economic boost,' she noted. The Ministry of Tourism highlights the temple's 500-year-old heritage, venerating deities Shiva and Shakti, located roughly 33 km from Udhampur en route to Pancheri.

The opening day featured a celebrated dangal, attracting local and regional wrestlers. Folk artists showcased Jammu's vibrant heritage through traditional performances. The event's conclusion saw ceremonial rituals, invoking blessings from deities, complemented by prasad distribution among devotees.

