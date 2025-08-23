Left Menu

Delhi Lawyers Rally Against Lieutenant Governor's Controversial Directive

The legal community in Delhi is up in arms against a notification from the Lieutenant Governor, which designates police stations for video depositions by police officials. The Supreme Court Bar Association and the Delhi High Court Bar Association vehemently oppose this move, calling it unlawful and detrimental to the justice system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-08-2025 12:38 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 12:38 IST
Supreme Court of India (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The legal community in Delhi is in uproar over a new notification from the Lieutenant Governor that permits police stations to serve as venues for video depositions of police officials. The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) swiftly condemned the directive, calling it 'arbitrary, unlawful, and contrary to the principles of natural justice.'

Pragya Baghel, Honorary Secretary of the SCBA, expressed that the measure threatens judicial fairness and urged its immediate withdrawal. Similarly, the Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA) criticized the notification as a 'direct assault on the principles of fair trial,' stressing it could undermine trial outcomes and foundational justice principles.

In response, all district courts in Delhi underwent a complete shutdown on August 22 and 23, initiated by the Coordination Committee of All District Bar Associations. Lawyers abstained from appearances, halting judicial procedures. The ongoing protest marks a escalating clash between the legal fraternity and governmental authorities, underscoring the call for a policy reversal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

