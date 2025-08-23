SCWLA Condemns Justice Katju's Remarks, Demands Apology

The Supreme Court Women Lawyers Association (SCWLA) has publicly denounced former Supreme Court Justice Markandey Katju for his remarks suggesting women lawyers could secure favorable rulings by 'winking' at judges. In a forceful press release, the Association described Katju's comments as misogynistic and offensive, calling for a public apology.

The Association emphasized that such statements are an affront to the dignity and professional integrity of women in the legal profession and undermine public trust in the impartiality of the judiciary. They further argued that such rhetoric perpetuates damaging stereotypes that have no place in a democratic society.

Expressing dismay, the SCWLA highlighted the seriousness of a former Supreme Court judge trivializing women's hard-earned achievements with casual sexism. Justice Katju has since apologized, stating that his comment was intended as a joke, acknowledging that it was inappropriate, and issuing the apology demanded by the SCWLA.