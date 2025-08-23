Left Menu

SCWLA Condemns Justice Katju's Remarks, Demands Apology

The Supreme Court Women Lawyers Association has condemned ex-justice Markandey Katju for saying women lawyers can influence judgments by winking. They labeled his remarks as offensive and misogynistic. Katju later apologized, claiming his comment was a joke.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-08-2025 12:57 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 12:57 IST
SCWLA Condemns Justice Katju's Remarks, Demands Apology
Retired Supreme Court Justice Markandey Katju (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court Women Lawyers Association (SCWLA) has publicly denounced former Supreme Court Justice Markandey Katju for his remarks suggesting women lawyers could secure favorable rulings by 'winking' at judges. In a forceful press release, the Association described Katju's comments as misogynistic and offensive, calling for a public apology.

The Association emphasized that such statements are an affront to the dignity and professional integrity of women in the legal profession and undermine public trust in the impartiality of the judiciary. They further argued that such rhetoric perpetuates damaging stereotypes that have no place in a democratic society.

Expressing dismay, the SCWLA highlighted the seriousness of a former Supreme Court judge trivializing women's hard-earned achievements with casual sexism. Justice Katju has since apologized, stating that his comment was intended as a joke, acknowledging that it was inappropriate, and issuing the apology demanded by the SCWLA.

TRENDING

1
Mumbai Man's Rs 13 Crore Loss in Online Gaming Scam Sparks Cyber Investigation

Mumbai Man's Rs 13 Crore Loss in Online Gaming Scam Sparks Cyber Investigati...

 India
2
Zverev Eyes Grand Slam Glory Amidst Tennis Titans

Zverev Eyes Grand Slam Glory Amidst Tennis Titans

 United States
3
CBI Raids TMC MLA's Residence Amid Hospital Corruption Allegations

CBI Raids TMC MLA's Residence Amid Hospital Corruption Allegations

 India
4
Sri Lanka's Former President Faces Legal Turmoil Amid Health Concerns

Sri Lanka's Former President Faces Legal Turmoil Amid Health Concerns

 Sri Lanka

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025