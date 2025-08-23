Uttarakhand Faces Deluge: Rivers Swell as Cloudburst Wreaks Havoc

Dramatic scenes unfolded in Uttarakhand as relentless rains pushed the Alaknanda and Bhagirathi rivers beyond their danger marks on Saturday. Officials have been quick to caution residents living near the riverbanks, highlighting the grave risk posed by the strong currents and surging waters.

A devastating cloudburst in Chamoli district compounded the crisis, leaving havoc in its wake. Sludge-filled homes and businesses attest to the fury unleashed by persistent downpours. In response, a contingent of Indian Army personnel swiftly deployed to aid relief efforts, as reports of extensive property damage and a missing young girl surfaced.

Authorities, including District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari, are leading the charge in the affected areas, joined by teams from NDRF, SDRF, and local police. Relief and rescue operations are underway, with travel routes being cleared and emergency measures implemented. Amid these challenges, a cautious public holiday has been announced in specific development blocks.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has been in active communication with Chamoli's representatives, emphasizing coordination for effective disaster response. Uttarakhand Disaster Management Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman is overseeing relief efforts statewide, attending to both immediate needs and long-term solutions, even as rivers continue their tumultuous journey down from the Himalayas.