Kashmir Crackdown: Hizb-ul-Mujahideen Sleeper Cell Operative Arrested

In a significant development, the State Investigation Agency (SIA) in Kashmir has successfully apprehended Altaf Hussain Wagay, identified as an overground worker and sleeper cell operative for the terrorist organization, Hizb-ul-Mujahideen. Wagay, a resident of Reban Gund, Behram Shopian, was arrested as part of a comprehensive investigation tied to FIR number 01/2025, under various sections of the law, according to an official statement.

The investigation by SIA has revealed strong evidence linking Wagay to a terrorist handler from Hizb-ul-Mujahideen operating remotely. Authorities assert that under the handler's instructions, Wagay was actively engaged in orchestrating terror activities, furthering anti-India narratives, and fueling public disorder and communal tensions, all with an aim to challenge the sovereignty and integrity of India.

This arrest is seen as a major breakthrough in the effort to dismantle sleeper cells deeply enmeshed in secessionist and unlawful activities. It comes after the recent dismissal of two government employees by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for their terror affiliations. Since assuming his role, Sinha has made curbing terrorism a priority by systematically targeting both active terrorists and their clandestine supporters entrenched in public institutions.