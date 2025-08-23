Left Menu

Kashmir Crackdown: Hizb-ul-Mujahideen Sleeper Cell Operative Arrested

The State Investigation Agency in Kashmir has arrested Altaf Hussain Wagay, a sleeper cell operative linked to Hizb-ul-Mujahideen. The arrest marks a significant step in disrupting terrorist networks. Ongoing investigations have uncovered evidence of his involvement in anti-national activities. The move highlights Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha's commitment to dismantling terrorism support structures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-08-2025 14:27 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 14:27 IST
Kashmir Crackdown: Hizb-ul-Mujahideen Sleeper Cell Operative Arrested
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the State Investigation Agency (SIA) in Kashmir has successfully apprehended Altaf Hussain Wagay, identified as an overground worker and sleeper cell operative for the terrorist organization, Hizb-ul-Mujahideen. Wagay, a resident of Reban Gund, Behram Shopian, was arrested as part of a comprehensive investigation tied to FIR number 01/2025, under various sections of the law, according to an official statement.

The investigation by SIA has revealed strong evidence linking Wagay to a terrorist handler from Hizb-ul-Mujahideen operating remotely. Authorities assert that under the handler's instructions, Wagay was actively engaged in orchestrating terror activities, furthering anti-India narratives, and fueling public disorder and communal tensions, all with an aim to challenge the sovereignty and integrity of India.

This arrest is seen as a major breakthrough in the effort to dismantle sleeper cells deeply enmeshed in secessionist and unlawful activities. It comes after the recent dismissal of two government employees by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for their terror affiliations. Since assuming his role, Sinha has made curbing terrorism a priority by systematically targeting both active terrorists and their clandestine supporters entrenched in public institutions.

TRENDING

1
Zverev Eyes Grand Slam Glory Amidst Tennis Titans

Zverev Eyes Grand Slam Glory Amidst Tennis Titans

 United States
2
CBI Raids TMC MLA's Residence Amid Hospital Corruption Allegations

CBI Raids TMC MLA's Residence Amid Hospital Corruption Allegations

 India
3
Sri Lanka's Former President Faces Legal Turmoil Amid Health Concerns

Sri Lanka's Former President Faces Legal Turmoil Amid Health Concerns

 Sri Lanka
4
AIADMK's Stand Against Methane Project Sparks Hope for Tamil Nadu Farmers

AIADMK's Stand Against Methane Project Sparks Hope for Tamil Nadu Farmers

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025