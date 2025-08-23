Punjab CM Slams BJP Over Ration Card Cuts and Data Privacy Concerns

In a strong rebuke to the BJP-led Union Government, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Saturday accused the Centre of depriving millions of Punjabis of essential food supplies. Mann claimed that approximately 8 lakh ration cards are set to be deleted in Punjab, affecting around 32 lakh individuals.

The criteria for cancellation, Mann argued, are unrealistic. He questioned the fairness of cutting ration cards based on ownership of a vehicle or a government job, adding that such measures unjustly strip families of essential resources. Asserting his commitment, Mann pledged, "No family in Punjab will be deprived of ration while I am Chief Minister."

Mann raised concerns over data privacy, questioning the necessity of new surveys when Aadhaar is already mandatory. Highlighting welfare initiatives, he noted the government's move to provide Rs. 1,000 monthly for women, without intrusive checks. On flood-related damages, Mann assured compensation and permanent solutions, taking a swipe at Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa for his remarks from abroad.