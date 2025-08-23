Left Menu

Punjab CM Slams BJP Over Ration Card Cuts and Data Privacy Concerns

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann criticizes the BJP-led Union Government for cutting ration cards, impacting millions in Punjab. Mann questions the criteria for the cuts, vows to protect citizens' rights, and highlights privacy concerns. He also addresses welfare plans and flood relief efforts in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-08-2025 14:27 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 14:27 IST
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (FilePhoto/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a strong rebuke to the BJP-led Union Government, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Saturday accused the Centre of depriving millions of Punjabis of essential food supplies. Mann claimed that approximately 8 lakh ration cards are set to be deleted in Punjab, affecting around 32 lakh individuals.

The criteria for cancellation, Mann argued, are unrealistic. He questioned the fairness of cutting ration cards based on ownership of a vehicle or a government job, adding that such measures unjustly strip families of essential resources. Asserting his commitment, Mann pledged, "No family in Punjab will be deprived of ration while I am Chief Minister."

Mann raised concerns over data privacy, questioning the necessity of new surveys when Aadhaar is already mandatory. Highlighting welfare initiatives, he noted the government's move to provide Rs. 1,000 monthly for women, without intrusive checks. On flood-related damages, Mann assured compensation and permanent solutions, taking a swipe at Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa for his remarks from abroad.

