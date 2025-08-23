Left Menu

CBI Raids Anil Ambani's Residence in Alleged Fraud Case

The CBI raided the Mumbai residence of Anil Ambani after filing a case against Reliance Communication Ltd. for allegedly defrauding the State Bank of India of Rs 2929.05 crore. The case involves accusations of criminal conspiracy, misrepresentation, and misuse of loan funds, leading to significant financial losses for the bank.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2025 16:19 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 16:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted a raid on the Mumbai home of Reliance Communication Ltd. Director Anil Ambani on Saturday. The operation followed the registration of a case accusing Ambani and others of defrauding the State Bank of India of Rs 2929.05 crore.

CBI teams executed searches at two locations in Mumbai: the official premises of Reliance Communication Ltd. and the residence of Anil Ambani. The investigation stems from allegations of a criminal conspiracy to secure credit facilities from SBI, leading to significant financial damage for the bank.

Charges against Ambani and his associates include cheating, criminal breach of trust, and fraudulent financial practices. The case reflects longstanding legal battles over the alleged misuse of funds and financial misrepresentation in RCom transactions.

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka's Former President Faces Legal Turmoil Amid Health Concerns

Sri Lanka's Former President Faces Legal Turmoil Amid Health Concerns

 Sri Lanka
2
AIADMK's Stand Against Methane Project Sparks Hope for Tamil Nadu Farmers

AIADMK's Stand Against Methane Project Sparks Hope for Tamil Nadu Farmers

 India
3
Dueling Ideologies: B Sudershan Reddy Speaks on Vice Presidential Race

Dueling Ideologies: B Sudershan Reddy Speaks on Vice Presidential Race

 India
4
Government's Stance on Farmer Compensation Sparks Controversy

Government's Stance on Farmer Compensation Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025