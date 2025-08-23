Nitish Kumar Reviews Progress of APJ Abdul Kalam Science City Project in Patna

On Saturday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar visited the under-construction APJ Abdul Kalam Science City, situated on a 21-acre plot in Patna's Rajendranagar. Kumar reviewed the project's progress, urging officials to expedite completion, according to an official release.

Projecting it as a world-class center for science promotion, Kumar stated that the facility would greatly enhance students' understanding and curiosity about scientific principles. Officials were instructed to incorporate modern techniques for optimal functioning.

With an investment of Rs. 889 crores, the project includes a 500-seat auditorium, dormitory, open-air theater, and solar panels. It features galleries dedicated to various scientific disciplines, fostering increased youth engagement with science. Completion is nearing, with significant installations set by the National Council of Science Museum.

(With inputs from agencies.)