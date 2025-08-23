Left Menu

Nitish Kumar Reviews Progress of APJ Abdul Kalam Science City Project in Patna

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inspected the nearly complete APJ Abdul Kalam Science City in Patna, ensuring rapid progress. Designed to enhance science education, it features multiple galleries and modern facilities. The ambitious project aims to boost scientific awareness among youth with a significant investment of Rs. 889 crore.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
On Saturday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar visited the under-construction APJ Abdul Kalam Science City, situated on a 21-acre plot in Patna's Rajendranagar. Kumar reviewed the project's progress, urging officials to expedite completion, according to an official release.

Projecting it as a world-class center for science promotion, Kumar stated that the facility would greatly enhance students' understanding and curiosity about scientific principles. Officials were instructed to incorporate modern techniques for optimal functioning.

With an investment of Rs. 889 crores, the project includes a 500-seat auditorium, dormitory, open-air theater, and solar panels. It features galleries dedicated to various scientific disciplines, fostering increased youth engagement with science. Completion is nearing, with significant installations set by the National Council of Science Museum.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

