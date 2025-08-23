NDA's Vice Presidential Hopeful CP Radhakrishnan Meets Amit Shah

In a high-profile political gathering in the national capital, CP Radhakrishnan, the National Democratic Alliance's candidate for Vice President, held discussions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday. This meeting marks a significant moment as Shah earlier lauded Radhakrishnan's nomination, considering it an honor for Tamil Nadu and a testament to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dedication to upholding Tamil culture, language, and leadership.

Addressing a gathering in Tirunelveli, Shah conveyed his regret for not speaking in Tamil and praised PM Modi and BJP president JP Nadda for supporting Radhakrishnan. Shah stated that with Radhakrishnan poised to become the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, it echoes NDA's past recognition of Tamil excellence, akin to APJ Abdul Kalam's presidency. Shah highlighted that PM Modi consistently celebrates Tamil Nadu's cultural heritage.

Radhakrishnan has a distinguished political career, having filed his nomination for Vice President in the presence of PM Modi. He has served as the Governor of multiple Indian states, showcasing his extensive leadership experience. Before his gubernatorial roles, Radhakrishnan represented Coimbatore as a two-time MP and has been deeply entrenched in the political fabric of Tamil Nadu since his involvement with the BJP's precursors and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

