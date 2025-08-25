Tragedy on NH-34: Eight Dead in Bulandshahr Road Accident
A collision between a truck container and a tractor carrying devotees resulted in eight fatalities and three critical injuries on NH-34 near Bulandshahr. Authorities seized the truck, but the driver is absconding. Rescue operations are underway, and condolences have been offered by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
In a tragic accident on National Highway 34 near Ghatal village in Bulandshahr, a truck container collided with a tractor carrying devotees, resulting in eight deaths and three critically injured individuals. Bulandshahr SSP Dinesh Kumar Singh confirmed the fatalities included a child and two women. The group was en route from Kasganj to Gogamedi in Rajasthan.
The incident occurred at approximately 2:15 AM on the Aligarh border, according to Singh. A high-speed truck struck the tractor, which was transporting around 60-61 people, causing it to overturn and resulting in multiple injuries. Meerut Range DIG Kalanidhi Naithani corroborated the tragic loss, noting the injured were transported to various hospitals.
The absconding truck driver remains at large, though the vehicle has been seized by authorities. DIG Naithani assured that a joint rescue operation by the District Magistrate and SSP is ongoing. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his condolences and instructed officials to ensure proper medical treatment for the survivors. Police and administrative teams, on-site post-accident, ensured the deceased were moved for post-mortem. (ANI)
