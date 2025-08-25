BJP Leaders Slam Rahul Gandhi for 'Double Standards' on Corruption

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shahnawaz Hussain has come forward in support of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, criticizing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for what Shah termed as 'double standards' on corruption-related issues. Amidst rising political tensions, Shah had earlier expressed his disapproval of Gandhi's opposition to a significant legislative bill.

This bill, which proposes the disqualification of ministers jailed for more than 30 days, was opposed by Gandhi. Shah drew parallels to Gandhi's past actions in 2013 when he tore an ordinance designed to shield Lalu Prasad Yadav from immediate disqualification. Questions have been raised about the change in Gandhi's stance, especially after consecutive electoral defeats.

Echoing Shah's sentiments, Hussain stated that Gandhi's recent embrace of Lalu Yadav is contradictory to his previous actions. He urged Gandhi to explain if he has shifted his stance on corruption. Hussain defended the legislation as essential for maintaining the Constitution's integrity, emphasizing the necessity for honest leadership in governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)