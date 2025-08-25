Left Menu

BJP Leaders Slam Rahul Gandhi for 'Double Standards' on Corruption

BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain supports Amit Shah's criticism of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of inconsistency on corruption issues. Shah questions Gandhi's opposition to a bill disqualifying jailed ministers, contrasting it with his 2013 stance against Lalu Prasad Yadav's protection. Hussain urges Gandhi to clarify his position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-08-2025 12:39 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 12:39 IST
BJP Leaders Slam Rahul Gandhi for 'Double Standards' on Corruption
BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shahnawaz Hussain has come forward in support of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, criticizing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for what Shah termed as 'double standards' on corruption-related issues. Amidst rising political tensions, Shah had earlier expressed his disapproval of Gandhi's opposition to a significant legislative bill.

This bill, which proposes the disqualification of ministers jailed for more than 30 days, was opposed by Gandhi. Shah drew parallels to Gandhi's past actions in 2013 when he tore an ordinance designed to shield Lalu Prasad Yadav from immediate disqualification. Questions have been raised about the change in Gandhi's stance, especially after consecutive electoral defeats.

Echoing Shah's sentiments, Hussain stated that Gandhi's recent embrace of Lalu Yadav is contradictory to his previous actions. He urged Gandhi to explain if he has shifted his stance on corruption. Hussain defended the legislation as essential for maintaining the Constitution's integrity, emphasizing the necessity for honest leadership in governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's Security Escalated: From Attack to Z+ Protection

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's Security Escalated: From Attack to Z+ Protection

 India
2
Maharashtra's Scrutiny of Ladki Bahin Scheme Reveals Ineligible Beneficiaries

Maharashtra's Scrutiny of Ladki Bahin Scheme Reveals Ineligible Beneficiarie...

 India
3
UP CM Welcomes Astronaut Shubanshu Shukla After Historic Space Mission

UP CM Welcomes Astronaut Shubanshu Shukla After Historic Space Mission

 India
4
Ozak AI: Revolutionizing Crypto with AI and Blockchain

Ozak AI: Revolutionizing Crypto with AI and Blockchain

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Community Deliberation Shifts Local Funds Toward Climate Adaptation in Indonesia

The Gambia’s Economy Rebounds, Yet Rising Debt Casts a Long Shadow on Progress

Indonesia Faces Unequal Burden as Coal Transition Threatens Jobs and Livelihoods

CBAM to Reshape Global Trade: Developing Nations Face Risks, Some See Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025