BJP Leaders Slam Rahul Gandhi for 'Double Standards' on Corruption
BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain supports Amit Shah's criticism of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of inconsistency on corruption issues. Shah questions Gandhi's opposition to a bill disqualifying jailed ministers, contrasting it with his 2013 stance against Lalu Prasad Yadav's protection. Hussain urges Gandhi to clarify his position.
- Country:
- India
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shahnawaz Hussain has come forward in support of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, criticizing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for what Shah termed as 'double standards' on corruption-related issues. Amidst rising political tensions, Shah had earlier expressed his disapproval of Gandhi's opposition to a significant legislative bill.
This bill, which proposes the disqualification of ministers jailed for more than 30 days, was opposed by Gandhi. Shah drew parallels to Gandhi's past actions in 2013 when he tore an ordinance designed to shield Lalu Prasad Yadav from immediate disqualification. Questions have been raised about the change in Gandhi's stance, especially after consecutive electoral defeats.
Echoing Shah's sentiments, Hussain stated that Gandhi's recent embrace of Lalu Yadav is contradictory to his previous actions. He urged Gandhi to explain if he has shifted his stance on corruption. Hussain defended the legislation as essential for maintaining the Constitution's integrity, emphasizing the necessity for honest leadership in governance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi's Controversial Remarks: A Legal Battle
Political Strife Unfolds: DMK and Congress Leaders Challenge Amit Shah's Constitutional Bill
Fierce Clash Between BJP and Congress Over Karimnagar Election Allegations
Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil suspended from Congress, says KPCC Chief Sunny Joseph.
Kerala Congress Leader Suspended Amidst Misconduct Allegations