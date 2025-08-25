Left Menu

TMC MLA Jiban Krishna Saha Arrested in Connection with Teacher Recruitment Scam

Trinamool Congress MLA Jiban Krishna Saha was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate over his alleged involvement in a school recruitment scam. Accused of attempting to evade arrest, Saha is now facing legal action related to money laundering, with further investigations underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-08-2025 13:25 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 13:25 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Jiban Krishna Saha at his residence in West Bengal, citing his alleged involvement in the SSC (Assistant Teacher) recruitment scam. The arrest occurred during a raid in Murshidabad district's Burwan constituency, according to official sources.

Saha, reportedly aware of the impending raid, attempted to evade authorities by scaling the boundary wall of his property and allegedly threw his mobile phone into a drain to hide evidence. The device was later retrieved by ED officials. He, along with relatives and associates, faces accusations of money laundering in this high-profile case.

The ED plans to produce Saha before a special court, as they push for custody to continue their investigation. The arrest followed a series of searches triggered by intelligence on a monetary transaction involving an individual from Birbhum district, linked to the teacher recruitment scandal. Earlier, Saha's wife was also questioned regarding the case.

