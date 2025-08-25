TMC MLA Jiban Krishna Saha Arrested in Connection with Teacher Recruitment Scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Jiban Krishna Saha at his residence in West Bengal, citing his alleged involvement in the SSC (Assistant Teacher) recruitment scam. The arrest occurred during a raid in Murshidabad district's Burwan constituency, according to official sources.

Saha, reportedly aware of the impending raid, attempted to evade authorities by scaling the boundary wall of his property and allegedly threw his mobile phone into a drain to hide evidence. The device was later retrieved by ED officials. He, along with relatives and associates, faces accusations of money laundering in this high-profile case.

The ED plans to produce Saha before a special court, as they push for custody to continue their investigation. The arrest followed a series of searches triggered by intelligence on a monetary transaction involving an individual from Birbhum district, linked to the teacher recruitment scandal. Earlier, Saha's wife was also questioned regarding the case.