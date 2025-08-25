Supriya Sule Challenges Constitution Amendment Bill, Questions Dhankhar's Resignation
NCP's Supriya Sule raises concerns over the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill endorsed by Home Minister Amit Shah, asserting existing laws suffice and questioning ministerial removal provisions. In separate remarks, she queries former VP Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation, while Shah attributes it to health reasons, dismissing opposition claims.
- Country:
- India
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule has voiced strong reservations regarding Union Home Minister Amit Shah's support for the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, asserting that current legislation, such as the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), is adequate
Speaking to ANI, Sule stressed the constitutional principle that presumes innocence until proven guilty. She criticized the bill's clauses on ministerial removal and questioned its feasibility. Sule stated, "The right to remove a minister rests with the Chief Minister. How can you take that right away?"
Sule also addressed former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation, revealing that attempts to contact his family were unsuccessful. Meanwhile, Amit Shah clarified that Dhankhar's resignation was due to health concerns, denying opposition notions of a 'house arrest'. Shah stated, "Dhankhar resigned due to personal health reasons. Opposition's allegations shouldn't fuel misinterpretations."
(With inputs from agencies.)
