Trump Aims to End 'Cashless Bail' in D.C.
U.S. President Donald Trump reportedly plans to sign an executive order to eliminate 'cashless bail' for arrested suspects in Washington, D.C. This move, reported by Axios, aims to modify the existing bail process, though Reuters has not been able to verify this report.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-08-2025 14:51 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 14:41 IST
This strategic move is anticipated to reshape the current bail system, impacting how suspects await their court proceedings.
While Axios provided initial coverage, Reuters has been unable to independently confirm the details of the report, leaving room for further updates.
