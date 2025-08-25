Left Menu

Fadnavis Rebuts Vote Theft Allegations, Labels Gandhi a 'Serial Liar'

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis dismisses Opposition’s vote theft claims, calling Rahul Gandhi a 'serial liar.' Fadnavis criticizes Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and opposition for misleading voters with unfounded allegations. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena urges scrutiny over vote theft accusations gaining national and international traction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-08-2025 15:11 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 15:11 IST
Fadnavis Rebuts Vote Theft Allegations, Labels Gandhi a 'Serial Liar'
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has categorically dismissed the Opposition's vote rigging allegations, labeling Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as a 'serial liar' who disseminates baseless claims. Fadnavis emphasized Gandhi's propensity for falsehoods at a press conference, stating that the Opposition's assertions lack credibility.

Drawing a parallel to Mirza Ghalib's poetry, Fadnavis mocked the Opposition's efforts as mere consolatory tactics for their supporters. His comments come amid accusations from MNS chief Raj Thackeray and Congress, alleging election-related malpractices by the BJP.

Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut amplified concerns about vote theft, claiming it is gaining attention beyond India's borders. With the issue now being spotlighted by Rahul Gandhi at both national and international levels, the integrity of the electoral process remains in question.

TRENDING

1
Jefferies Raises S&P 500 Target Amid Strong Earnings and Easing Economic Concerns

Jefferies Raises S&P 500 Target Amid Strong Earnings and Easing Economic Con...

 Global
2
Lightbridge IT Park Achieves Platinum Green Rating in Mumbai

Lightbridge IT Park Achieves Platinum Green Rating in Mumbai

 India
3
Mizoram's Battle Against Cross-Border Crime and Drug Trafficking

Mizoram's Battle Against Cross-Border Crime and Drug Trafficking

 India
4
Khalid Jamil Steers Indian Football Through Challenging Transitions

Khalid Jamil Steers Indian Football Through Challenging Transitions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Community Deliberation Shifts Local Funds Toward Climate Adaptation in Indonesia

The Gambia’s Economy Rebounds, Yet Rising Debt Casts a Long Shadow on Progress

Indonesia Faces Unequal Burden as Coal Transition Threatens Jobs and Livelihoods

CBAM to Reshape Global Trade: Developing Nations Face Risks, Some See Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025