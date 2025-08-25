Fadnavis Rebuts Vote Theft Allegations, Labels Gandhi a 'Serial Liar'

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has categorically dismissed the Opposition's vote rigging allegations, labeling Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as a 'serial liar' who disseminates baseless claims. Fadnavis emphasized Gandhi's propensity for falsehoods at a press conference, stating that the Opposition's assertions lack credibility.

Drawing a parallel to Mirza Ghalib's poetry, Fadnavis mocked the Opposition's efforts as mere consolatory tactics for their supporters. His comments come amid accusations from MNS chief Raj Thackeray and Congress, alleging election-related malpractices by the BJP.

Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut amplified concerns about vote theft, claiming it is gaining attention beyond India's borders. With the issue now being spotlighted by Rahul Gandhi at both national and international levels, the integrity of the electoral process remains in question.