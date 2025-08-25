Navy to Bolster Maritime Might: 'Udaygiri' and 'Himgiri' Stealth Frigates Set for Commissioning

India is set to enhance its naval prowess with the commissioning of two stealth frigates, 'Udaygiri' and 'Himgiri', part of the state-of-the-art Project 17A.

The highly anticipated commissioning ceremony, scheduled for Tuesday at Visakhapatnam, will be overseen by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. These vessels symbolize strides towards self-reliance in maritime warfare capabilities.

Constructed at two separate shipyards, the simultaneous commissioning of these frontline ships emphasizes the strategic importance of India's Eastern Seaboard while highlighting the successes of the 'Make in India' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiatives in defense manufacturing.

