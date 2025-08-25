Left Menu

Navy to Bolster Maritime Might: 'Udaygiri' and 'Himgiri' Stealth Frigates Set for Commissioning

India's naval capabilities are set to see a remarkable boost with the commissioning of 'Udaygiri' and 'Himgiri', part of Project 17A stealth frigates. These ships, embodying the 'Make in India' initiative, will reinforce India's maritime strength and self-reliance with advanced technology and modular construction methods.

Updated: 25-08-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 18:58 IST
India is set to enhance its naval prowess with the commissioning of two stealth frigates, 'Udaygiri' and 'Himgiri', part of the state-of-the-art Project 17A.

The highly anticipated commissioning ceremony, scheduled for Tuesday at Visakhapatnam, will be overseen by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. These vessels symbolize strides towards self-reliance in maritime warfare capabilities.

Constructed at two separate shipyards, the simultaneous commissioning of these frontline ships emphasizes the strategic importance of India's Eastern Seaboard while highlighting the successes of the 'Make in India' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiatives in defense manufacturing.

