Ukraine's Drone Warfare: Striking at Russia's Oil Heart

Ukraine has intensified drone assaults on Russian refineries to disrupt Russia's vital oil sector, affecting gasoline supplies amid peace talks. These strategic strikes aim to challenge narratives of Ukraine's defeat and impact both domestic fuel availability and international oil exports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-08-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 19:41 IST
In a strategic move to showcase its resilience, Ukraine has amped up drone attacks targeting Russian oil refineries, striking at a core pillar of President Vladimir Putin's economy. These attacks come as the U.S. mediates a peace deal, aiming to disrupt Moscow's oil processes and exports.

With gasoline shortages appearing across Russia, the Ukrainian offensive highlights the country's determination to counter Russia's advances and challenge the notion of Ukrainian defeat. The drone warfare has also impacted about 17% of Russia's refinery capacity, a significant blow to the second-largest oil exporting nation.

The ripple effects extend to global markets, as the U.S. urges China and India to curtail Russian oil purchases. Amidst heightened domestic demand, fuel shortages have forced Russians in places like Crimea to cope with increased petrol expenses, affecting consumer sentiment.

From data to action: How AI and digital twins are changing face of immunization programs

Digital twins driving precision, sustainability and AI integration in agriculture

Human-centered AI spurs smarter, safer, and more adaptive city spaces

Ethical and inclusive AI is key to the next era of cyber education

