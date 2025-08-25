Ukraine's Drone Warfare: Striking at Russia's Oil Heart

In a strategic move to showcase its resilience, Ukraine has amped up drone attacks targeting Russian oil refineries, striking at a core pillar of President Vladimir Putin's economy. These attacks come as the U.S. mediates a peace deal, aiming to disrupt Moscow's oil processes and exports.

With gasoline shortages appearing across Russia, the Ukrainian offensive highlights the country's determination to counter Russia's advances and challenge the notion of Ukrainian defeat. The drone warfare has also impacted about 17% of Russia's refinery capacity, a significant blow to the second-largest oil exporting nation.

The ripple effects extend to global markets, as the U.S. urges China and India to curtail Russian oil purchases. Amidst heightened domestic demand, fuel shortages have forced Russians in places like Crimea to cope with increased petrol expenses, affecting consumer sentiment.