Left Menu

PM Modi's Transformative Visit to Gujarat: Ushering Development and Connectivity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Gujarat for a significant visit, launching and inaugurating infrastructure and development projects totaling thousands of crores. Highlights include advancements in rail connectivity, hybrid battery electrode production, and power distribution, aimed at bolstering economic growth and regional integration in line with 'Viksit Bharat, Viksit Gujarat'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-08-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 20:28 IST
PM Modi's Transformative Visit to Gujarat: Ushering Development and Connectivity
PM Modi welcomed by Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel and Governor Acharya Devvrat (Photo/ Gujarat CMO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm reception upon his arrival at Ahmedabad Airport for a two-day Gujarat visit, greeted by Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. The visit highlights Modi's commitment to development as he unveils projects aligned with 'Viksit Bharat, Viksit Gujarat'.

Accompanied by Union Minister and BJP State President C.R. Patil and other prominent officials, the Prime Minister conducted a roadshow. During his visit, he will inaugurate projects worth Rs 5,400 crore, including initiatives in battery technology and global electric vehicle exports, highlighting India's green energy ambitions.

Focusing on infrastructure, Modi will dedicate railway projects valued over Rs 1,400 crore, enhancing connectivity and safety across regions. This strategic investment is poised to benefit daily commuters and businesses alike. Furthermore, the launch of improved transport and power distribution projects underlines the government's efforts to bolster regional economic integration and development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Eknath Shinde Assures Continuation of Ladki Bahin Yojana Amid Financial Strain

Eknath Shinde Assures Continuation of Ladki Bahin Yojana Amid Financial Stra...

 India
2
Israel and Hezbollah: A Standoff on Disarmament Strategies

Israel and Hezbollah: A Standoff on Disarmament Strategies

 Global
3
Champions Shine: Shi Yuqi and An Se-young Dominate Badminton Worlds Opening

Champions Shine: Shi Yuqi and An Se-young Dominate Badminton Worlds Opening

 France
4
Empowering Meghalaya's Future: Sangma's Vision for Inclusive Growth

Empowering Meghalaya's Future: Sangma's Vision for Inclusive Growth

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data to action: How AI and digital twins are changing face of immunization programs

Digital twins driving precision, sustainability and AI integration in agriculture

Human-centered AI spurs smarter, safer, and more adaptive city spaces

Ethical and inclusive AI is key to the next era of cyber education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025