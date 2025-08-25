Left Menu

Miracle Birth: Pregnancy Battle with Rare Ovarian Tumor

A 25-year-old expectant mother triumphantly delivered a healthy baby after successful surgery to remove a rare, basketball-sized ovarian tumor. Discovered at 14 weeks, the high-risk procedure meticulously balanced both the mother's and baby's safety, showcasing the strength of interdisciplinary collaboration in complex medical cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-08-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 20:30 IST
Pregnant woman delivers healthy baby after removing ovarian tumour. (Photo/Maxhospital) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable medical feat, a 25-year-old pregnant woman from Bhiwadi gave birth to a healthy child following the removal of a massive ovarian tumor. The tumor, akin in size to a basketball, was identified during an ultrasound at 14 weeks, causing initial concerns of ovarian cancer.

The patient was quickly referred to a private healthcare facility in Dwarka for further assessment. The complexity of the case demanded a rare and risky surgical intervention to remove the tumor while ensuring the safety of both the mother and her unborn child. The operation involved excising the tumor, the affected ovary, and the fallopian tube, with surgical teams working diligently to prevent any complications.

Doctors highlighted the extraordinary nature of such cases, emphasizing how swift action, careful planning, and teamwork across medical specialties facilitated a successful outcome. After the procedure, pathology results confirmed the tumor was a sarcoma but confined exclusively to the ovary. The patient was discharged within three days, with her pregnancy monitored closely thereafter, and she eventually delivered a healthy baby boy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

