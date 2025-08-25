PM Modi Unveils Mega Development Projects in Gujarat: A Leap Towards Connectivity and Green Mobility

Prime Minister Narendra Modi commenced a whirlwind two-day visit to Gujarat, spotlighting a series of transformative infrastructure initiatives valued at Rs 5,400 crore. Arriving in Ahmedabad on Monday, he was greeted with enthusiasm as he embarked on a roadshow, underscoring his continued connection with the host state.

The highlight of this visit includes the inauguration of local hybrid battery electrode production and the flagging off of battery electric vehicle exports to 100 global destinations at Hansalpur. In alignment with his agenda of advanced infrastructure, PM Modi also launched multiple railway projects worth over Rs 1,400 crore, enhancing regional connectivity and economic integration.

Furthermore, PM Modi's agenda embraces the expansion of roads and strategic infrastructure improvements, boosting industrial growth and transport efficiency in Gujarat. The inauguration of power projects aims to modernize the network and enhance reliability, while initiatives in urban renewal under the PMAY underscore the holistic development strategy. A notable milestone is the launch of Suzuki's 'e VITARA', marking India's position as a global hub for green mobility.

