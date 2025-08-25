Left Menu

Markets React to Powell's Cautious Tone on Potential Rate Cut

Major stock indexes eased after Friday's gains following Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments suggesting a potential September rate cut. The dollar stabilized as traders anticipated further economic data. Meanwhile, interest in Nvidia's results and geopolitical tensions with Korea add to the week's market dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-08-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 21:57 IST
Markets React to Powell's Cautious Tone on Potential Rate Cut
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Monday, the stock market's initial enthusiasm in response to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's indication of a potential interest rate cut in September waned, with major indexes mostly easing after Friday's gains.

The dollar found stability, and U.S. Treasury yields increased, reflecting a market keenly attuned to future economic signals, such as the U.S. personal consumption prices reading due Friday, a favored inflation gauge by the Fed.

Global markets also eyed Nvidia's upcoming results, geopolitical tensions involving the U.S. and Korea, and the European Central Bank's September policy decision as key influences on economic sentiment this week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Elon Musk's xAI Sues Tech Giants in Antitrust Clash Over AI Monopolies

Elon Musk's xAI Sues Tech Giants in Antitrust Clash Over AI Monopolies

 Global
2
IgM: Redefining the Role of Human Antibodies

IgM: Redefining the Role of Human Antibodies

 India
3
Violence Erupts: Community Demands Justice For Murdered Children

Violence Erupts: Community Demands Justice For Murdered Children

 India
4
Diplomatic Endeavors: U.S. and Israel's Push on Gaza Hostage Crisis

Diplomatic Endeavors: U.S. and Israel's Push on Gaza Hostage Crisis

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data to action: How AI and digital twins are changing face of immunization programs

Digital twins driving precision, sustainability and AI integration in agriculture

Human-centered AI spurs smarter, safer, and more adaptive city spaces

Ethical and inclusive AI is key to the next era of cyber education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025