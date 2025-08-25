Markets React to Powell's Cautious Tone on Potential Rate Cut
Major stock indexes eased after Friday's gains following Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments suggesting a potential September rate cut. The dollar stabilized as traders anticipated further economic data. Meanwhile, interest in Nvidia's results and geopolitical tensions with Korea add to the week's market dynamics.
On Monday, the stock market's initial enthusiasm in response to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's indication of a potential interest rate cut in September waned, with major indexes mostly easing after Friday's gains.
The dollar found stability, and U.S. Treasury yields increased, reflecting a market keenly attuned to future economic signals, such as the U.S. personal consumption prices reading due Friday, a favored inflation gauge by the Fed.
Global markets also eyed Nvidia's upcoming results, geopolitical tensions involving the U.S. and Korea, and the European Central Bank's September policy decision as key influences on economic sentiment this week.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
U.S. Dollar Steadies Amid Federal Reserve Speculations
Global Markets React to Fed's Dovish Shift and Nvidia's Anticipated Earnings
Nvidia's Earnings: A Crucial Test Amid AI Trade Wobble
Nvidia Explores New AI Chip for China Amidst US Trade Negotiations
Nvidia's AI Influence: A Tech Sector Turning Point