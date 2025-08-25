Empowering Arunachal Youth: A Pathway to the Indian Armed Forces

The military authorities in Arunachal Pradesh's West Siang district took a proactive step on Monday to inspire the region's youth. With a motivational session specifically designed for 'Agniveer' aspirants, the event aimed to bolster interest in a military career under the Agnipath scheme.

Key highlights included a lecture that instilled confidence and discipline, essential for national service. Participants also accessed a documentation-assistance desk to verify papers and grasp recruitment requirements, paving the way for smoother participation in upcoming physical tests.

This initiative highlights the military's dedication to community engagement and youth empowerment, aligning with the Ministry of Defence's vision for a tech-savvy, youthful Armed Forces. The Agnipath scheme seeks to rejuvenate the military's profile, benefiting both the nation and highly inspired youth with trained skill sets.

(With inputs from agencies.)