Left Menu

Modi Advocates for 'Made in India' Boom This Festive Season

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on Indians to embrace 'Made in India' products during the festive period to bolster economic self-reliance. At an Ahmedabad event, he outlined GST reforms as a 'double Diwali gift' and highlighted progress in combating poverty, empowering the middle classes, and enhancing national security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-08-2025 22:53 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 22:53 IST
Modi Advocates for 'Made in India' Boom This Festive Season
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/NarendraModiYoutube). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged citizens to prioritize buying 'Made in India' products during the upcoming festive season, emphasizing that such choices during Navratri, Vijayadashami, Dhanteras, and Diwali will further national self-reliance and economic growth. Speaking at a public event in Ahmedabad, Modi reiterated his 'Swadeshi' call, encouraging both businesses and individuals to support local manufacturing for national prosperity.

In his address, Modi announced forthcoming reforms to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) system, promising a 'double bonus of happiness' for businesses and families this Diwali. He termed these reforms as a 'double Diwali gift' to ease consumer and small business burdens, a sentiment he previously voiced on Independence Day. Modi also highlighted economic advancements, noting that in the past 11 years, 25 crore citizens have risen out of poverty, forming a 'neo-middle class' driving national growth.

Additionally, Modi reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to safeguarding the interests of farmers, small entrepreneurs, and livestock rearers amid ongoing trade negotiations with the United States. He criticized the Congress party's historical response to terrorism, contrasting it with the BJP's decisive measures like 'Operation Sindoor.' Modi invoked Gujarat's heritage, likening the state's legacy to Lord Krishna and Mahatma Gandhi, depicting India's growing strength in pursuing security and self-reliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Elon Musk's xAI Sues Tech Giants in Antitrust Clash Over AI Monopolies

Elon Musk's xAI Sues Tech Giants in Antitrust Clash Over AI Monopolies

 Global
2
IgM: Redefining the Role of Human Antibodies

IgM: Redefining the Role of Human Antibodies

 India
3
Violence Erupts: Community Demands Justice For Murdered Children

Violence Erupts: Community Demands Justice For Murdered Children

 India
4
Diplomatic Endeavors: U.S. and Israel's Push on Gaza Hostage Crisis

Diplomatic Endeavors: U.S. and Israel's Push on Gaza Hostage Crisis

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data to action: How AI and digital twins are changing face of immunization programs

Digital twins driving precision, sustainability and AI integration in agriculture

Human-centered AI spurs smarter, safer, and more adaptive city spaces

Ethical and inclusive AI is key to the next era of cyber education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025