Modi Advocates for 'Made in India' Boom This Festive Season

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged citizens to prioritize buying 'Made in India' products during the upcoming festive season, emphasizing that such choices during Navratri, Vijayadashami, Dhanteras, and Diwali will further national self-reliance and economic growth. Speaking at a public event in Ahmedabad, Modi reiterated his 'Swadeshi' call, encouraging both businesses and individuals to support local manufacturing for national prosperity.

In his address, Modi announced forthcoming reforms to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) system, promising a 'double bonus of happiness' for businesses and families this Diwali. He termed these reforms as a 'double Diwali gift' to ease consumer and small business burdens, a sentiment he previously voiced on Independence Day. Modi also highlighted economic advancements, noting that in the past 11 years, 25 crore citizens have risen out of poverty, forming a 'neo-middle class' driving national growth.

Additionally, Modi reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to safeguarding the interests of farmers, small entrepreneurs, and livestock rearers amid ongoing trade negotiations with the United States. He criticized the Congress party's historical response to terrorism, contrasting it with the BJP's decisive measures like 'Operation Sindoor.' Modi invoked Gujarat's heritage, likening the state's legacy to Lord Krishna and Mahatma Gandhi, depicting India's growing strength in pursuing security and self-reliance.

