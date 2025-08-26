Revolution Wind Suspended: A Renewable Setback Amid National Security Claims

The Revolution Wind project, a major renewable energy initiative off the coasts of Rhode Island and Connecticut, has hit a snag after the Trump administration halted construction citing unspecified national security concerns. This abrupt interruption occurs as the project nears 80% completion, with 45 out of 65 turbines installed.

Local leaders, including Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee and Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, are rallying to demand the project's continuation, highlighting its significance for climate targets and regional electricity pricing. Danish developer Orsted is assessing the financial repercussions and considering legal actions.

The decision has sparked frustration among union workers, who now face job uncertainties. Critics, including U.S. Sen. Jack Reed, argue the halt is less about security and more about political motives. The disruption underscores the tensions between renewable aspirations and federal energy policy shifts under Trump.

