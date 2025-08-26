Left Menu

Revolution Wind Suspended: A Renewable Setback Amid National Security Claims

The nearly complete Revolution Wind farm off Rhode Island and Connecticut faces uncertainty after a construction halt due to national security concerns. Democratic leaders are urging President Trump to resume the project, citing its benefits to jobs and renewable energy goals. The wind farm is pivotal for regional energy supply.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Northkingstown | Updated: 26-08-2025 05:04 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 05:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Revolution Wind project, a major renewable energy initiative off the coasts of Rhode Island and Connecticut, has hit a snag after the Trump administration halted construction citing unspecified national security concerns. This abrupt interruption occurs as the project nears 80% completion, with 45 out of 65 turbines installed.

Local leaders, including Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee and Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, are rallying to demand the project's continuation, highlighting its significance for climate targets and regional electricity pricing. Danish developer Orsted is assessing the financial repercussions and considering legal actions.

The decision has sparked frustration among union workers, who now face job uncertainties. Critics, including U.S. Sen. Jack Reed, argue the halt is less about security and more about political motives. The disruption underscores the tensions between renewable aspirations and federal energy policy shifts under Trump.

(With inputs from agencies.)

