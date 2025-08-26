Left Menu

Ahmedabad: The Rising Star of Tourism and Concert Economy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted Ahmedabad's transformation into a tourism hub and concert economy following a landmark Coldplay concert. With development worth Rs 5,400 crores underway, Modi emphasized the city's evolution from unrest to safety, celebrating its status as a UNESCO World Heritage City and a major event host.

Ahmedabad: The Rising Star of Tourism and Concert Economy
In a recent address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized Ahmedabad's emergence as a key player in the tourism and concert economy sectors, drawing global attention. He cited the city's successful hosting of a high-profile Coldplay concert as a testament to its modern infrastructural and cultural advances.

On Monday, Modi laid the foundation stone for development projects worth Rs 5,400 crores in Ahmedabad, crediting two decades of dedicated effort for the city's progress. He underscored the transformation from a time of frequent unrest to its current standing as one of India's safest metropolitan areas.

Modi celebrated Ahmedabad's global reputation, noting its designation as a UNESCO World Heritage City and its new role as an epicenter for major events. The city's stadium, notable for a seating capacity of 100,000, has hosted significant concerts, including a record-setting Coldplay performance, attended by over 2.5 lakh people and lauded by citizens and leaders alike.

