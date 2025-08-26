Manipur Joint Operations: Forces Apprehend Key Militants, Seize Arsenal

In a series of meticulously planned operations from August 18 to 23, the Indian Army and Assam Rifles, with pivotal support from Manipur Police, intensified their crackdown on militant activities across the state. The operations, led under the Spear Corps, spanned several districts, including Jiribam, Pherzawl, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Imphal West, and Imphal East.

The multi-force initiative resulted in the apprehension of eight militants linked to hill and valley-based groups, with a significant seizure of weapons and warlike stores. Among the confiscated items were 10 sophisticated weapons, grenades, and various types of ammunition.

On different dates, team efforts saw successful operations, including the detention of active cadres belonging to Kangleipak Communist Party and the Revolutionary People's Front. The operations not only disrupted extortion and intimidation networks but also led to the seizure of substantial armaments like AK-47 rifles and live rounds, ensuring enhanced regional security.

(With inputs from agencies.)