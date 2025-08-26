Left Menu

Manipur Joint Operations: Forces Apprehend Key Militants, Seize Arsenal

In a coordinated effort, the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, and Manipur Police apprehended eight militants and seized a cache of weapons across Manipur from August 18 to 23. The operations targeted militant groups in various districts, leading to significant recoveries of firearms and associated paraphernalia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-08-2025 07:14 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 07:14 IST
Manipur Joint Operations: Forces Apprehend Key Militants, Seize Arsenal
Joint operations by security forces result in apprehension of cadres, recovery of arms, ammunition (Photo/AssamRifles). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a series of meticulously planned operations from August 18 to 23, the Indian Army and Assam Rifles, with pivotal support from Manipur Police, intensified their crackdown on militant activities across the state. The operations, led under the Spear Corps, spanned several districts, including Jiribam, Pherzawl, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Imphal West, and Imphal East.

The multi-force initiative resulted in the apprehension of eight militants linked to hill and valley-based groups, with a significant seizure of weapons and warlike stores. Among the confiscated items were 10 sophisticated weapons, grenades, and various types of ammunition.

On different dates, team efforts saw successful operations, including the detention of active cadres belonging to Kangleipak Communist Party and the Revolutionary People's Front. The operations not only disrupted extortion and intimidation networks but also led to the seizure of substantial armaments like AK-47 rifles and live rounds, ensuring enhanced regional security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Alcaraz's Buzz Cut and Stellar Win: A U.S. Open Thriller

Alcaraz's Buzz Cut and Stellar Win: A U.S. Open Thriller

 Global
2
U.S. Tariffs Tighten Grip on Indian Exports Amid Russia-Related Tensions

U.S. Tariffs Tighten Grip on Indian Exports Amid Russia-Related Tensions

 Global
3
Petra Kvitova Bids Farewell: A Grand Slam Legacy

Petra Kvitova Bids Farewell: A Grand Slam Legacy

 Global
4
Diplomatic Efforts to Secure Peace in Ukraine Intensify

Diplomatic Efforts to Secure Peace in Ukraine Intensify

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data to action: How AI and digital twins are changing face of immunization programs

Digital twins driving precision, sustainability and AI integration in agriculture

Human-centered AI spurs smarter, safer, and more adaptive city spaces

Ethical and inclusive AI is key to the next era of cyber education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025