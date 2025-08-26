Australian prime minister says Iran directed at least 2 antisemitic attacks in Australia and expels ambassador, reports AP

Australian Prime Minister says Iran directed at least 2 antisemitic attacks in Australia and expelled the ambassador, reports AP. In an unprecedented diplomatic move, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese today announced the expulsion of Iran’s ambassador to Australia following credible intelligence implicating the Iranian government in two antisemitic attacks.

The intelligence, gathered by ASIO (Australian Security Intelligence Organisation), directly links Iran to violent incidents at a Sydney Jewish restaurant and the Adass Israel Synagogue in Melbourne.

This marks the first expulsion of a foreign ambassador by Australia since the end of World War II. The Iranian envoy, Ahmad Sadeghi, along with three other Iranian officials, has been declared persona non grata and given seven days to leave the country.