Controversial Amendment Sparks Political Debate in India

West Bengal's Opposition Leader Suvendu Adhikari claims that corrupt political dynasts are avoiding the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill. The bill aims to remove jailed Prime Ministers, Chief Ministers, and ministers, sparking fierce discussions across party lines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-08-2025 10:20 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 10:20 IST
West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The controversial Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill has set the Indian political landscape abuzz, as stated by West Bengal Leader of Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari. The legislation seeks to disqualify political leaders, including Prime Ministers and Chief Ministers, if they are detained for serious offenses for over 30 days.

Adhikari pointed fingers at several 'corrupt dynasts' trying to sidestep the scrutiny of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), raising questions on the repercussions for the INDI Alliance parties. Meanwhile, two similar bills concerning Puducherry and Jammu and Kashmir have also been introduced in the Lok Sabha, awaiting examination by the JPC.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticized the Opposition's 'Black Bill' protests, asserting that the nation cannot be led from behind bars. He emphasized that governance should not suffer due to the incarceration of leaders, urging political parties to acknowledge democratic principles over individual leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

